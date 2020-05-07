News

BREAKING the MYTH about Bani J aka Gurbani Judge

Bani J is regular at THIS activity…

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
07 May 2020 09:18 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

Bani J also known as Gurbani Judge entered into the industry with MTV Roadies 4. The show gave Bani a great platform and she rose to fame with it and also hosted a few of Roadies seasons. Bani is heavily into gym and has several tattoos all over her body.

Well, often Indian society perceives a lady with tattoos and fitness inclination to be majorly into smoking and drugs. That’s not the case with Bani. The VJ turned actress doesn’t like to booze or smoke.

In fact, she heavily believes in donating blood and according to reports, she donates blood quite often.

Now, that’s quite a great exercise to do.

