Breaking: Vaishali Thakkar to enter Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we broke the news about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Rashmi Gupta entering Star Plus’ popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Now, we hear that makers have roped in talented actress Vaishali Thakkar for the show.

Our sources inform that Vaishali will play female protagonist Sneha Jain aka Gehna’s mother in the show.

Vaishali is known for her stint in shows like Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Uttaran amongst others. Vaishali was last seen in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir.

We could not reach out to Vaishali for a comment.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 premiered on 19 October 2020. It is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ke Apon Ke Por. It is a sequel to the long-running TV series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. It stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

