Breaking! A whole new cast to be introduced as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai heads for a 20-year leap?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The audiences have been in love with AbhiRa aka Akshara and Abhimanyu's on-screen jodi.

The show has received a lot of love and is one of the longest-running drama shows on Indian Television, with a loyal legion of followers. Fans are dedicated and devoted to the show and its stars.

We previously gave you the update that the show is taking a leap. We now have another update, that a whole new cast might get introduced and the previous ones would bid goodbye to the serial.

Not a lot is revealed about the leap as of now, but there has been a lot of chatter amongst the fans that there might be a big shift. But, as of now there has not been an official confirmation from the team or the cast.

This might be a sensational news for the fans of the show.

