Breaking! Yeh Hai Chahatein is heading for a leap, maybe with a brand new cast?

The show has taken a leap of 20 years, and Rudra and Preesha are now dead. The story now focuses on Nayantara and Samrat.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 09:00
Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksha Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising their siblings' son, Saaransh together. 

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. The show has taken a leap of 20 years, and Rudra and Preesha are now dead. The story now focuses on Nayantara and Samrat and the ups and down they are facing in their marriage. 

ALSO READ:Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Nayan’s life in danger, Samrat to save her

While Nayantara and Samrat are also going through their bitter-sweet love story.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show Yeh Hai Chahatein is all seto to take another leap, but this time, it could be one that brings in a new cast.

While it is not something that we have seen before, fans of the show will be really disappointed if Abrar and Sargun were to leave the show.

There has been no confirmation yet, about whether, which of the cast members would be leaving, or how long the leap would be.

Meanwhile, on the show, Mansi plots Nayan’s kidnapping. While Samrat worriedly searches for her, they reach a place where they find Mansi being captured. Samrat fights with the goons and then they go to find Nayan.

Samrat and Mansi search for Nayan by tearing all the sacks in place. During this, a sack falls down. On opening it up, Samrat finds Nayan in it.

Nayan will be found severely injured with a bomb attached to her. She tells Samrat to move away from her as the bomb is soon going to blast.

However, Samrat doesn’t give up and tries to detach the bomb from Nayan.

What do you think will happen next on the show?

Are you happy with the news of the leap?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Nayantara spoils Mansi’s plans!

YEH HAI CHAHTEIN SPOILER Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi StarPlus Preesha Rudra Yeh Hai Mohabbatein TV SPOILER TellyChakkar Nayantara Revati Samrat YHC leap
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer shows a huge drop on its second day
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa opened with decent numbers. The film on its day one collected Rs. 11.20...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Jasleen exposes Keerat
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale- a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Really! Shehnaaz Gill loses her cool at her security people for pushing her fans away, says “Panic kyun ho rehe ho…”
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
What! Gauahar Khan reacts to Justin Bieber and wife Hailey’s comment on Ramadan Fasting says “proves how dumb they are”
MUMBAI :Gauahar Khan stepped into showbiz almost 20 years ago through a beauty pageant. Today she is one of the nation’...
Shocking! The Shah family asks forgiveness from Anupamaa for breaking her marriage
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dilemma! Virat goes to breaks his ties with Pakhi, feels guilty
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Bholaa
Must Read! Bholaa box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn starrer shows a huge drop on its second day

Latest Video

Related Stories
excited to take a selfie with the actress
Really! Shehnaaz Gill loses her cool at her security people for pushing her fans away, says “Panic kyun ho rehe ho…”
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey
What! Gauahar Khan reacts to Justin Bieber and wife Hailey’s comment on Ramadan Fasting says “proves how dumb they are”
Sayantani Ghosh and Abhishek Nigam
On screen foes but off-screen friends, Abhishek Nigam and Sayantani Ghosh from Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 talk about their unique bond
Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
OMG! Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary spill the beans of starring in Aashiqui 4 directed by Sajid Khan; read to know more
Dilip Joshi, Smriti Irani
Wow! Smriti Irani, Dilip Joshi and others arrive in their best attires at Nita Ambani’s Cultural Center launch
Shocking! Check out the salary charged by the actors of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Shocking! Check out the salary charged by the actors of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal