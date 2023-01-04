Breaking! Yeh Hai Chahatein is heading for a leap, maybe with a brand new cast?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksha Khurana, and a gynecologist, Dr. Preesha Srinivasan, who fall in love while raising their siblings' son, Saaransh together.

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent. The show has taken a leap of 20 years, and Rudra and Preesha are now dead. The story now focuses on Nayantara and Samrat and the ups and down they are facing in their marriage.

While Nayantara and Samrat are also going through their bitter-sweet love story.

As per sources, the show Yeh Hai Chahatein is all seto to take another leap, but this time, it could be one that brings in a new cast.

While it is not something that we have seen before, fans of the show will be really disappointed if Abrar and Sargun were to leave the show.

There has been no confirmation yet, about whether, which of the cast members would be leaving, or how long the leap would be.

Meanwhile, on the show, Mansi plots Nayan’s kidnapping. While Samrat worriedly searches for her, they reach a place where they find Mansi being captured. Samrat fights with the goons and then they go to find Nayan.

Samrat and Mansi search for Nayan by tearing all the sacks in place. During this, a sack falls down. On opening it up, Samrat finds Nayan in it.

Nayan will be found severely injured with a bomb attached to her. She tells Samrat to move away from her as the bomb is soon going to blast.

However, Samrat doesn’t give up and tries to detach the bomb from Nayan.

What do you think will happen next on the show?

Are you happy with the news of the leap?

