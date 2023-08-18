Breaking! Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai headed for a 20-year leap?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive and breaking update.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The audiences have been in love with AbhiRa aka Akshara and Abhimanyu's on-screen jodi.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Healing! Abhir recognises Abhimanyu and Akshara's efforts

The show has received a lot of love and is one of the longest-running drama shows on Indian Television, with a loyal legion of followers. The fans dedicated and devoted to the show and its stars.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show.

As per sources, the show is all set to take a major 20-year leap.

Not a lot is revealed about the leap as of now, but there has been a lot of chatter amongst the fans. There is buzz that there might be a big shift but as of now, there is no official confirmation from the team or the cast.

This might be sensational news for the fans of the show.

What are your thoughts on the current track? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Action! Muskaan gets surrounded by goons, Akshara comes on time