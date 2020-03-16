BREAKING! Zee Tv's Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na to WRAP on this date

The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani, and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The show has already made space in the hearts of the audience with the enthralling chemistry between the main duo. Their double roles are the icing on the cake. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 12:34
BREAKING! Zee Tv's Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na to WRAP on this date

MUMBAI: Zee TV is back with a new daily soap for fans. The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani, and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The makers made the perfect choice by pairing Anjali Tatrari opposite Avinesh in Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa (TBJJN). We had exclusively updated readers about Ishqbaaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo, KZK2 fame Aashish Bhardwaj, Riya Deepsi, Utkarsha Naik, Nriti Vaid, Romil Chaudhary, and Karuna Verma being part of the show.

Also read: Exclusive! Deva Shree Ganesha's Akshay Dandekar roped in for 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Naa' on Zee TV

The show has been doing absolutely amazing on the screens with Avinesh and Anjali's chemistry but unfortunately, the channel had earlier decided to pull the plugs off from the show, It was exclusively revealed that the show has received an extension of one month, and fans are still hooked on the show and may expect a miracle.

Fans adore the cast a lot and can't stop admiring not only their onscreen bond but even their offscreen masti and BTS that they often share.

Now the breaking news is that the show will wrap its shoot on the 3rd of August. Viewers are surely going to miss the duo onscreen.

Also read:HIGH DRAMA! Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: Daksh’s main game

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Nriti Vaid Romil Chaudhary Leenesh Mattoo Ashish Bhardwaj Anil Jha Mohomed Morani Mazhar Nadiadwala Avinesh Rekhi Anjali Tatrari Leneesh Mattoo TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
3
Haha
2
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 12:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta has shared a cryptic post on social media this morning accusing Bollywood actor Nana Patekar...
Spy Bahu: Exclusive! Sejal to EXPOSE the real face of Mahira, what will Yohan do?
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
BREAKING! Molkki's Parimal Bhattacharya JOINS the cast of Hotstar's Aashiqana
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.Also read: https:...
Unbelievable! Gadar director Tinu Verma makes a shocking revelation about Kapil Sharma, scroll down to more
MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma has made it big for himself in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following....
EXCLUSIVE! Payas Pandit JOINS the cast of Colors Rishtey's Molkki 2
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the telly world. We are always at the...
So Sexy! Sonnalli Seygall is soaring temperature in the smokin' hot pictures
MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is a talented actress who has made an amazing contribution to the industry. Her performances...
Recent Stories
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
Latest Video