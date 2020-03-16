BREAKING! Zee Tv's upcoming show Sanjog gets a launch date; the show shall replace Kashibai Bajirao Ballal for the 10 pm slot

Zee tv is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out of the box storylines. This time they are back with yet another show titled Sanjog..

Zee tv is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out of the box storylines. This time they are back with yet another show titled Sanjog starring Kamya Panjabi, Rajniesh Duggal, Shefali Sharma in lead roles.

Now the breaking is that the show is soon to launch on 22nd August 10pm. For the slot the show will be replacing Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

Well, this is surely going to be a game changer for the channel. Sanjog will be a mature family drama about the intricacies of relationships between two very different mothers who belong to very contrasting worlds - Amrita and Gauri, and their respective daughters. This show will soon start airing on Zee TV, a channel that has been a trend-setter in shaping television content over the past three decades.

