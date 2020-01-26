Brinda refuse to kill Parikh's : Naagin 4 : 25th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Bindra is shocked and not ready to accept that she is Manyeta's daughter. She is shocked to learn that because according to her Nayantara is her daughter. Manyata tells her that Nayantara is not her daughter rather she is not Ichhadhari Nagin and they are planning to kill her. Brinda tells her that Vrishali is planning Dev and Nayantara's marriage. Nayantara is taking revenge. Manyeta is tensed because they can kill Nayantara a normal person. Brinda wants to save Dev but Manyeta tries to convince her that she is wrong and she needs to take revenge. she also tells her that Parikh's are ready to kill another dear person of her.

Rohan and Hardik teasing Dev. Dev is in his groom's attire. Vrihsali tells them to stop Dev imagine Brinda smiling at him. Brinda is worried about if her secret comes out. Bindra and Manyeta come to Nayantara. both try to convince Nayantara not to marry Dev but she refuses. Manyeta hypnotizes her and tells Brinda to handle the situation. Brinda gets into brides lehenga Ketki asks her to come with her. Baa is sad because she thinks that she should marry Brinda since he loves her. Pandit tells Manyeta that she will win this time.

Dev Brindra starts wedding rituals Brinda is about to fall Swara saves her she ignores and Swara feels wired. Manyeta explains to Nayantara that she is not meant for revenge. she asks her what if she disagrees to take revenge. Manyata tells her that she has to. Everyone comes to know about Brinda is sitting instead of Nayantara. Vrishali asks her she tells her that Nayantara left just a minute before so she was confused and she took this step. Dev feels she is lying so he asks truth but she refuses to tell he gets angry and leaves. Vrishali and family members blames Brinda to Leave. on the other side, Manyata tries to explain her that she wants to save her life.

Brinda recalls Manyeta’s words. She gets scared thinking that Nayantara may come back and take the revenge she left incomplete. Swara cries asking answers to Brinda. She tells her that she loves her a lot and promises her to stand with her even though the world will be against her. Brinda doesn’t say anything so Swara asks PanditJi to make Brinda understand that people will badmouth about her. Brinda thinks that she can’t tell her that she did all this to save two families. Swara asks Brinda again why she did this. Just then Rajat comes and says that Brinda loves Dev, that is why she did all this.

Dev wonders where Nayantara has gone. He tries calling Nayantara in vain. She calls Kanika and asks her about Nayantara. She gives an address to her.

Rajat blames Brinda of not letting Nayantara and Dev unite because she loves him. She bashes Brinda. Swara gets angry and shouts at him. Brinda gets enraged and starts getting Naagin skin because of anger. Rajat talks very about Brinda so Swara slaps him. Brinda calms down. Swara scolds Rajat and wants to throw him out of the house but PanditJi tries stopping her. Rajat breaks the relation with Brinda. The latter grabs his hand and drags him out of the house.

Vrushali makes a line with bhabut on the doorstep to stop Naagin from coming inside the house. Ketki asks her why Nayantara escaped from wedding as she wanted to marry Dev for revenge. Vrushali says she doesn’t know but for now they can save their family. Dev comes and asks from whom.

Rajat bashes Brinda who gets angry and starts transforming into Naagin.