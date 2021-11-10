Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors Saif, Rani, Siddhant and Sharvari to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been on the forefront reporting exclusively about TV’s popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony TV.

The Kapil Sharma Show made a comeback on the small screens after a break of a few months and has been constantly entertaining the viewers. The third installment of the show has the same element with an extra dose of laughter and the viewer’s love every bit of it.

Television’s most popular and top-rated project ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has witnessed a rally of stars gracing the show. The viewer’s previously saw the Suryavanshi team promoting their film.

Now, we hear that actors namely Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari wagh will grace the stage of the above mentioned show. They will be seen promoting their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. The rib-tickling comedy will pit the two sets of con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other!

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda. Sumona Chakravarty and Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.

The show is co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

Well, we are sure fans will look forward to watching them in the show! What say?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.