Bura Na Mano Holi Hain! This Sunday, starting 8pm - celebrate 'Holi' with Sony Entertainment Television's much loved singing reality show Indian Idol 13

Bura Na Mano Holi Hain

MUMBAI: The most rangeen on screen couple of Bollywood - 'Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor' will also spread the joy of colors in this Holi Special episode while promoting their film 'Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar'. 

Acclaimed singer Javed Ali joins the panel as a guest judge while the Idol contestants pair up with the cute little kids of SuperStar Singer - Season 2 to make this episode even more colourful.

