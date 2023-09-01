Can Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary follow in the footsteps of and mimic the stardom of Tejasswi Prakash?

People always thought that Ankit's exit from the show will weaken her but she has emerged strong throughout.
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns. On day one itself, the contestant had already begun to fight and create contents in the house.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most popular celebrities in the telly world right now. People have loved her as Tejo, and they love her chemistry with Ankit Gupta. Ever since entering Bigg Boss, fans have rallied behind her and always shown a lot of love towards Priyanka. Priyanka has proven time and again that she is a strong contender to win the show. Be it standing up for her equation with Ankit, or standing strong when the whole house was against her.

People always thought that Ankit’s exit from the show will weaken her for sure, but she has emerged strong throughout. While the common sentiment was that Priyanka used to get bashed by Salman every Weekend but Priyanka had never complained and now that in the recent episode, Salman has said that he sees great potential in Priyanka, things make a little more sense.

But Priyanka’s performance and presence in the show reminds the fans of a previous Bigg Boss winner, and that is Tejasswi Prakash. Priyanka has the fandom and star quality that Tejasswi had. She also has a pretty popular couple hashtag, even though she is not in a relationship with Ankit Gupta. The main question is: ‘will she be able to transcend the boundaries of TV and glam like Tejasswi’ has? Well, to be honest, this is something that only time will tell. But Priyanka is definitely one of the top contenders to win the trophy. We are sure that offers will be lining up for Priyanka as and when she walks out of the house after the finale.

Even the housemates have agreed that even though they might not like Priyanka, they cannot say that Priyanka has ever been fake. Viewers have loved her unbiased attitude; she has always stood up for what’s right, and it’s rare to see a contestant who gives her 100% during the tasks and has no fake bonds.

So, will Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary follow in the footsteps of Tejaswi Prakash? That is something only time will tell.

