Can’t wait to hold my baby in my arms, says mother-to-be Ruchi Savarn

MUMBAI: Pregnancy is the most beautiful phase for a woman!

There is no other better feeling in the world than experiencing the birth of your little one, taking the baby in your arms and holding their tiny fingers.

There is one gorgeous looking actress who is feeling the same emotions. We are talking about the very talented Ruchi Savarn, who is better known as Disha from Kumkum Bhagya, is expecting her first kid with husband and actor Ankit Mohan.

Pregnancy comes with lots of responsibilities. Bringing a child into the world is the most beautiful thing that a woman experiences in her life. The feeling of having a baby in your womb is surreal. I can’t wait to hold my baby in my arms. Sometimes it gets uncomfortable but it is the baby's kicks that make you forget everything. My due is sometime in December and I am already having withdrawal symptoms.”

When asked if she has cravings for food, she replied, “I am eating healthy food. Eating right and proper sleep is very important. One cannot have a hectic lifestyle running here and there and being stressful about things. Make sure you eat fruits, nuts and vegetables during this phase. Healthy lifestyle means a healthy baby. I have my parents taking care of me as Ankit has gone outdoors for shoots. However, during my initial pregnancy days he has done each and every thing for me.”

Talking about taking a break from Kumkum Bhagya, she shared, “I did not have much to do in the show however not that I won't return to the show if I am required. Right now, my focus is on the baby. In future if anything interesting comes up I will surely return to the show.”

Wishing Ruchi a blissful life ahead!