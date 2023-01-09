“Can we normalise wearing saree in a Music Festival?" says Actress Divya Agarwal on breaking stereotypes as she normalizes wearing sarees at music festivals.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 14:45
Divya Agarwal

MUMBAI: Actress Divya Agarwal, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, possesses a substantial and devoted fan base. She has been an inspiration for today's young generation, never shying away from sharing her thoughts, opinions, and her bold outlook towards society. Her captivating performances and unapologetic charisma have endeared her to audiences far and wide.

In a captivating display of elegance and style, the actress recently turned heads at a music festival in the Netherlands by adorning a traditional saree. She exuded confidence as she effortlessly merged the world of Indian ethnic wear with the electrifying ambiance of the music festival.

Divya's Instagram feed was flooded with stunning pictures from the event, where she looked absolutely resplendent in the saree, challenging fashion norms in the best way possible. Sharing her thoughts Divya captioned her photos with a powerful question: "Can we normalise wearing saree in a Music Festival?" With this simple yet impactful question, she sparked conversations around the boundaries of fashion, encouraging people to embrace their cultural attire in diverse settings.

Divya Agarwal, known for her versatility, is not only making waves in the world of fashion but is also leaving her mark in the entertainment industry. The Diva will be seen next in the much-anticipated release of the series "Tatlubaaz," where fans are excited to see her in a new avatar. This show has been filmed across various locations, including Varanasi, Lucknow, and Mumbai. On the professional front, apart from ‘TatluBaaz’ she will be seen in a lot of new projects such as ‘KINK and Fuh SE FANTASY’.

music festival Divya Agarwal Varanasi Lucknow TatluBaaz Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Isha gets shot, Ishaan rushes her to the hospital
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
On India’s Best Dancer, Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama Pay Tribute to Chandrayaan 3, while Special Guest Moushumi Chatterjee Shares Her Joy for India's Space Triumph!
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown format, "India’s Best Dancer 3," is all set to unleash a weekend of...
“Can we normalise wearing saree in a Music Festival?" says Actress Divya Agarwal on breaking stereotypes as she normalizes wearing sarees at music festivals.
MUMBAI: Actress Divya Agarwal, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, possesses a substantial and devoted...
Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara
MUMBAI: Actress Nayanthara is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting, she has been...
Pearl V Puri charms Jaipur and how! The actor gets mobbed by fans as he promotes his upcoming banger Yaariyan 2
MUMBAI: Actor Pearl V Puri has once again captured the hearts of his fans, this time during the promotions of his...
Kartik's Growing Insecurities Could Spell Trouble for Yuvika in Sony SAB's Vanshaj!
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's "Vanshaj" is a family drama that focuses on relationships and power dynamics within the Mahajan...
Recent Stories
NAYANTHARA
Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama
On India’s Best Dancer, Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama Pay Tribute to Chandrayaan 3, while Special Guest Moushumi Chatterjee Shares Her Joy for India's Space Triumph!
Vanshaj
Kartik's Growing Insecurities Could Spell Trouble for Yuvika in Sony SAB's Vanshaj!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is moved to tears as Awaara Crew bonds with their Fathers on India's Got Talent
Asim Riaz
Must Read! Asim Riaz remembers the late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, says, “Nobody can take my…”
Alpana Buch
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up on the 'Batwara' track in Anupamaa, shares about her experience doing scenes with the new bahu, reveals whom she loves to taunt more in the show, Anupama, Dimpy or Kinjal and much more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai CONFIRMED to take a leap of 20 years; details inside