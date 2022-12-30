Can you guess WHO Prachi from Kumkum Bhagya aka Mugdha Chaphekar is looking at in THIS picture?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities Now, we are here with another update from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Kumkum Bhagya is one such show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and they love to watch the plot unfold and follow the show through every twist and turn.

Now, we recently came across a post close to Kumkum Bhagya.

Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi has shared a gorgeous still from the sets of the show and we can really see her glow in this pink saree.

Check out the post here!

Mugdha captioned the post saying that she aka Prachi is looking at 2023 and it seemed like she is as excited for the new year as we are!

To be honest, now that Ranbir and Prachi are married on the show, we thought she was saving that look for her on-screen husband.

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, we see that the bride and groom are swapped and Ranbir and Prachi finally get married on the show. Soon, Rhea will create a ruckus about the same and claim that she doesn’t accept the marriage.

However, Ranbir comes forward and expresses the depth of his love for Prachi and claims that no matter how many ups and downs they face, Ranbir and Prachi are inseparable. He also goes on to exposing Rhea and Aliya in front of everyone for kidnapping Mihika.

