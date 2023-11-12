Captain Punit Pathak from Star Plus Reality Show Dance + Pro Shares His Excitement About The Show and Gives The Audience An Insight About The New Season.

MUMBAI : Star Plus is returning with the seventh season of Dance Plus, titled Dance + Pro, and fans can once again anticipate a varied range of talent and performances this season. Dance Plus has established itself as one of India's most adored and well-received dance reality shows. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus is all set to treat the audience with an abundance of entertainment on their television screens this year.

The theme of this season of Dance Plus if to showcase the authenticity of Indian dance styles with a modern twist.

While speaking about the same Dance Plus Pro's Captain Punit Pathak shares, "Dance Plus has always held a very special place in my heart, and the show has enjoyed this love from the audiences as well ever since its launch on Star Plus eight years ago. I'm really looking forward to the seventh season this year as it's all set to go "desi" with a twist! With every performance by the contestants, the audience will be in for an entertaining spectacle as we will be celebrating our love for desi moves. I'm thrilled to be back with this iconic show of Star Plus. Watch out for some mind-blowing performances! "

Dance+ Pro will air on Star Plus from December 16th at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

