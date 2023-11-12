Captain Punit Pathak from Star Plus Reality Show Dance + Pro Shares His Excitement About The Show and Gives The Audience An Insight About The New Season.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 06:15
Punit

MUMBAI : Star Plus is returning with the seventh season of Dance Plus, titled Dance + Pro, and fans can once again anticipate a varied range of talent and performances this season. Dance Plus has established itself as one of India's most adored and well-received dance reality shows. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus is all set to treat the audience with an abundance of entertainment on their television screens this year. 

The theme of this season of Dance Plus if to showcase the authenticity of Indian dance styles with a modern twist.

While speaking about the same Dance Plus Pro's Captain Punit Pathak shares, "Dance Plus has always held a very special place in my heart, and the show has enjoyed this love from the audiences as well ever since its launch on Star Plus eight years ago. I'm really looking forward to the seventh season this year as it's all set to go "desi" with a twist! With every performance by the contestants, the audience will be in for an entertaining spectacle as we will be celebrating our love for desi moves. I'm thrilled to be back with this iconic show of Star Plus. Watch out for some mind-blowing performances! "

Dance+ Pro will air on Star Plus from December 16th at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
 

Dance+ Pro Star Plus Disney+ Hotstar Punit Pathak Remo D'souza Shakti Mohan Rahul Shetty  Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 06:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Roopa Rayappa raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Roopa Rayappa has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution. She...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh no! Kiki murders Jay while Reyansh and Aaradhna get married
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: What! Reyansh is blamed for Jay's death
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Exclusive! “I have worked with Hiten Bhai for a brief stint and it’s always good to work with an experienced lot”, Anuj Khurana of Pashmina Dhaage Mohabbat Ke talks about working with an ensemble cast, his character, and more
MUMBAI :  SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious...
Kavya: What! Malini and Giriraj hide a big truth from their sons
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Captain Punit Pathak from Star Plus Reality Show Dance + Pro Shares His Excitement About The Show and Gives The Audience An Insight About The New Season.
MUMBAI : Star Plus is returning with the seventh season of Dance Plus, titled Dance + Pro, and fans can once again...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Whoa! Not Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor but this Kapoor leads the fourth generation of the family who have a net worth of Rs 1000 crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shakti Mohan
Aww! Shakti Mohan shares a heartfelt note for sister Mukti Mohan on her wedding day says " I will miss you terribly it feels like piece of my heart went with you"
Samriddhi
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhira aka Samriddhi Shukla gives us some spicy updates on the upcoming storyline, read on
Pranali
Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod talks about difficulties while shooting for the wedding sequence; reveals being a little scared in shooting scenes with Harshad and says “I love to play negative roles”
Radha
Dr. Shiv to save Radha, Mohan and all the passengers in an action packed Mahasangam episode!
Tushar
Exclusive! The makers have understood that the audience is attracted to the thrill factor and are churning out content around the same: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Tushar Dhembla
Vivek Dahiya
Big Revelation! Vivek Dahiya admits being in a lot of pressure as he was addressed as Divyanka Tripathi’s husband