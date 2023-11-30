Cast of Neerja bids farewell to Sneha Wagh; says 'Will miss Neerja calling out to her mother every moment'

Sneha, who has enjoyed her stint on Neerja, got emotional as she shot for her last sequences on the show.
Sneha Wagh

MUMBAI: Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan is one of the most loved shows on Colors.

The show stars Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma in titular roles as Abir and Neerja. Along with them, there are many talented actors in the likes of Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Ayub Khan, Vibha Chibber and others associated with the show. (Also Read: Oh No! Didun murders Pratima, will Abir and Trisha get married in Colors’ Neerja?)

The show is produced by Sunshine Productions. There is a lot of anticipation around the new show and the mysterious plot as well.

As we earlier reported, the current track revolves around the matrimony of Abir and Trisha.

While Trisha is really excited about the marriage, Abir gives her a reality check that she will never be happy with him as he is only marrying her because of family pressure. On the other hand, Didun will get into a battle of words with Protima and eventually will end up hitting a vase on her head.

With Protima’s death, actress Sneha Wagh has made an exit from the show.

Sneha, who has enjoyed her stint on Neerja got emotional as she shot for her last sequences on the show and took to social media to share a long post  mentioning show much will she miss shooting for the show and that she will miss the vibe and Neerja (Aastha Sharma) calling out to her as Protimaa….

She also shared glimpses of her last shot with Neerja and the entire team.

She mentioned in a long post:

Thats how my last day on the set was …

A beautiful journey of Protima comes to an end

Will definitely miss the vibe !

Thanks to everyone who Trusted me, Supported me & Stayed with me in this roller coaster journey of the ride !

High on Emotions, bidding adieu is a bit difficult but thats the cycle of life!

Last but not the least I’ll miss neerja calling her mother out every moment … Protimaaaaaaa !!!!!!!

Take a look: (Also Read: Oh No! Didun murders Pratima, will Abir and Trisha get married in Colors’ Neerja?)

How much will you miss watching Sneha in Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan? Let us know in the comment section below!

Kamya Punjabi Sneha Wagh Aastha Sharma Rajveer Singh Ayub Khan Vibha Chibber Neerja Colors TellyChakkar
Cast of Neerja bids farewell to Sneha Wagh; says 'Will miss Neerja calling out to her mother every moment'
