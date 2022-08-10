Cast of 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' celebrates its 100 episodes

TV actors Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav have all the reasons to celebrate as their show 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' has successfully completed 100 episodes. It is a story of two different personalities Ravi, played by Fahmaan and Pratiksha, essayed by Kritika.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 11:22
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' celebrates its 100 episodes

MUMBAI :TV actors Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav have all the reasons to celebrate as their show 'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' has successfully completed 100 episodes. It is a story of two different personalities Ravi, played by Fahmaan and Pratiksha, essayed by Kritika.

While Gurpreet is seen as Ravi's childhood friend, Keerti Sachdeva, Akash on the other hand Akash is seen as IPS aspirant Malhar Thakur, who is all set to marry Pratiksha.

Known for his role in the popular show 'Imlie', Fahmaan said: "As we celebrate the completion of 100 episodes, I am incredibly grateful to God and our viewers for showing love to Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii. We spend a lot of time and attention bringing in something new in each episode, and having an audience that appreciates it is uplifting and fulfilling. The cast and crew have been tremendously supportive throughout the show's tenure."

While 'Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha' actress Kritika, seen as Pratiksha in the show, added about the achievement and said that the show has given her a lot of fame and she is grateful to the audience and the entire team for supporting her.

"Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii is a very special show for all of us. It is a pleasure to work with such a great team that wants to give its 100 per cent and having done that for a single episode, we've now arrived on the 100th one."

"I thank the audience for their continuous support since the show's premiere. I'd also like to thank the cast and staff for making this show super memorable. I hope the audience keeps showering their love on us," she concluded.

'Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii' airs on Colors.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Fahmaan Khan Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii Gurpreet Keerti Sachdeva Akash Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha TellyChakkar
Like
23
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 11:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
MUMBAI :Bhumika Chawla’s next is the much-talked-about Bollywood venture Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). The actor...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is a entertaining film, but with a few flaws
MUMBAI: After Pathaan, now all eyes are on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is...
Exclusive! Jay Soni of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up about playing Abhinav, AkshNav fans and his acting process, and more, saying “Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me because morning to night I am in that character”!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Wow! Parul Gulati drops some jaw dropping pictures as she enjoys her vacation
MUMBAI: Actress Parul Gulati has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting across platforms,...
Is Ravie Dubey's insta story hinting at a social-media ‘detox’ break for three weeks?
MUMBAI :Being die-heart fans of celebs, one makes sure to check their social media accounts everyday to know about...
WOW! Before romancing Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad Arora aka Satya has romanced these beautiful divas on-screen
MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Harshad Arora has recently made an entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai...
Recent Stories
Bhumika Chawla
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up about playing Abhinav, AkshNav fans and his acting process, and more, saying “Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me because morning to night I am in that character”!
social-media
Is Ravie Dubey's insta story hinting at a social-media ‘detox’ break for three weeks?
Ayesha Singh
WOW! Before romancing Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad Arora aka Satya has romanced these beautiful divas on-screen
He is both practical and strong as I am in real life
Vishal Sharma feels a lot like his onscreen avatar in Junooniyatt: He is both practical and strong as I am in real life
Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi confirmed
Confirmed! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi confirmed as contestants for the Rohit Shetty hosted show, latter says "I’m excited"
celebrate Eid with family
Abdu Rozik returns to hometown to celebrate Eid with family