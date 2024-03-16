Casting Director Devtosh Mukherjee talks about his journey in the TV industry - EXCLUSIVE

Devtosh has done casting for Ansuni, Kashi Vishwanath, Virasat, Girgit, first season of Four More Shots among many more. Speaking about his personal life, Devotosh got engaged in the year 2023 and tied the knot on March 4, 2024 with his bride Sandhya who hails from Uttar Pradesh.
Devtosh Mukherjee

MUMBAI : Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

To create a successful project, actors, actresses, casting directors, producers, directors and everyone else works together as a team. Among all of these, casting directors are essential to developing new talent and identifying the right actor for a part. Many casting directors have achieved success in this industry through their talent and dedication. 

Casting Director Devtosh Mukherjee has been a part of the industry for a long time now.

In a conversation with TellyChakkar, Devtosh shared, “I remember the time when I wanted to become an artist back in 2019 and actors used to stand in a line to audition. That is when I realised that I should do something for actors and looked at casting. I worked under Leena Chaubey from Balaji Telefilms and then became an associate. Later, I started my own independent casting from 2020.”

Devtosh aims at becoming one of the leading casting directors soon and is working hard towards it, he says.

Well said Devtosh! 

