Casting Director Mustazibullah Shaikh forays into direction

MUMBAI: Casting Director Mustazibullah Shaikh, who has done casting for popular shows like Jamai Raja, Akbar Birbal, Service Wali Bahu, Savdhaan India, and many more has taken a leap in his career as he has done casting for his first ever short film for a digital platform.

The short film is titled Ice Cream Wala which is currently on air on MX Player which is produced by Seema Pal and Neeraj Kumar Pal. The project is penned down by Anand Dubey and directed by Pramod Gaurav while casting has been done by Mustazibullah himself. The short film stars newbie Chandrahas Pandey in the lead role.

Mustazibullah is quite elated the way his career is shaping up, he shared, ‘Well, after casting faces for TV I finally did casting for a short film for a digital platform. And now I am excited for another project where I have turned a director. It is a music video which is in the pipeline.”

Talking about his future plans, he shared, “I want to continue doing work which would challenge me as well as give me opportunities to try different dimensions. I think I have a lot of capabilities and talent which is yet to be explored.”

Here’s wishing him luck for his future endeavors!