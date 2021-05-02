Casting Director Shadman Khan on the advantages and hurdles of shoots happening outside Mumbai

MUMBAI: Owing to the second wave of COVID-19, The Maharashtra government had to announced ‘Break The Chain’ few days back. All the shootings have been stopped. Due to which production houses have started shooting outside Mumbai.

Casting Director Shadman Khan who is known for the casting of various serials, web series and reality shows like Kha Hum Kha Tum, Bang Bang, Kukum Bhagya, Molkki and to name a few, throws light on the difficulties they are facing to manage the shoot outside. “Nowadays because of COVID, all shoots have shutdown in Mumbai. But we have to shoot for our viewers who all are staying in their homes only these days. That’s the reason, all production houses have decided to shoot outside the Mumbai like Goa , Vadoadara , Hyderabad & Some outer side of Delhi.”

“We are facing difficulties because production wants to cast local actors only for cameo. Being freshers, Local actors usually don’t have any idea about the casting process, so we are facing problems to judge them on the basis of their pics only.”

On speaking about the positive side, Shadman utters “It’s a very good opportunity for local actors to get a role in serial and living their dreams because there are so many artists who want to become actor but they are not allowed to go Mumbai & struggle or they don’t have enough money to survive in the city Mumbai. Its a golden chance for local artists to grab a opportunity and prove themselves.”

