Catch Urvashi Dholakia in a new avatar in Pushpa Impossible

Urvashi Dholakia

MUMBAI : Urvashi Dholakia's fans might be missing her on screen while watching Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa but they can catch her in Pushpa Impossible. She has been eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but she is an actor, so she makes sure to do what she loves to do.

"It's always a pleasure to be back on the sets of Pushpa Impossible. And this time, viewers are going to see me in a new Avatar. They know me as lawyer Devi Singh Shekhawat, who comes up with new cases every time. But this time, they are going to know the other side of me - as a social activist. I help people who are in need, which is going to inspire Pushpa, played by Karuna Pandey," Urvashi Dholakia shared while speaking about her upcoming track in Pushpa Impossible.

Urvashi Dholakia has that personality and aura as an individual and an actress that attracts the people towards her. The same things are going to happen in the show as well. 

Talking about it, Urvashi said, "Karuna's character gets so inspired by my social work. She is also shown as a helpful person and that where I feel we connect. She also joins me in my office and gives a helping hand to me in my work. As Devi, I am also excited to have her as an associate as I feel she is an extremely strong and sharp individual and she will be very helpful to me and my cases. " 

"This time also, my character is coming with a reason. We people sometimes don't know the basic laws in our country. That's what we are trying to convey - how everyone needs to know basic laws for our own safety and precautions,” Urvashi Dholakia concluded, while elaborating about what new she is going to bring to the table of Pushpa Impossible this time.

