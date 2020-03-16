Caution! Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai cast warn fans against fraud fundraisers in the name of late actor Deepesh Bhan, details inside

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Deepesh Bhan left for the heavenly abode and his colleagues from the industry are trying to collect funds for his family to pay off his home loan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 08:58
MUMBAI: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan’s tragic and sudden death left his several fans and friends in a state of shock. Deepesh’s former co-star Saumya Tandon had recently informed fans about starting a fund to support the late actor’s family as he had a home loan of Rs 50 lakh.

However, Bhabi Ji actors Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashav took to their social media account to inform fans and well-wishers that fraud is happening in Deepesh’s name and they should be careful before contributing for the fundraiser.

There are a few people who seem to have taken wrong advantage of the fundraiser and have created fake ids under Deepak Bhan’s name and are people who are unknowingly contributing to that fund.

Aasif, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, shared a video about the fraud and appealed to people to not send money to the fake accounts.

On July 26th Deepesh Bhan had gone to play cricket with his friends when after bowling an over, he collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The actor is survived by wife and an 18-month-old son.

Credit: ETimes

Latest Video