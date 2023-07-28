Celebrating 13 generations of artistry, ‘Tholpavakuttu Kala Kendra’ amaze the Judges of India's Got Talent with their traditional shadow act

MUMBAI : Echoing the sentiment of 'Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Hamara,' Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show, India’s Got Talent Season 10, is set to premiere on 29th July at 9:30 pm. Putting the spotlight on ‘hunar’, the show will see extraordinary artists showcase their unique talent on this prestigious stage. The participants will need to impress the judge’s trio - Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher and Badshah to get the golden buzzer and secure their place in the competition.



In an awe-inspiring display of talent, Tholpavakuttu Kala Kendra from Kerala will present a breathtaking traditional shadow act. Showcasing their rich cultural heritage, their performance also celebrates 13 generations of artistry. This captivating form of storytelling involves intricate cut-out figures that come to life when expertly manipulated behind a backlit screen. On India’s Got Talent Season 10, the group will also showcase the museum of puppets that are hundreds of years old.



Mesmerized by Tholpavakuttu Kala Kendra's act, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, said, "Even after staying in India for so many years, not a lot of us knew that something like this existed. Your father has received a Padma Shri award, and I have faith that through your performance on this stage, you will receive a recognition reward. Your performance truly and deeply touched my heart. It was so beautiful and evoked the right emotions. The detailing was amazing, and the music was fantastic. You stitched the entire act together very beautifully."



Expressing their excitement about performing on this stage, Tholpavakuttu Kala Kendra group leader Rajeevshares, “We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to showcase our centuries-old art form, Tholpavakuttu, on the prestigious platform of India's Got Talent. Getting a chance to perform on this esteemed show is a moment of great pride for our entire Kala Kendra family. Our performance is a tribute to our rich cultural heritage and a celebration of the artistic legacy passed down through 13 generations. We hope to mesmerize the audience and the judges with the magic of the Traditional Shadow Act and keep our cultural traditions alive for generations to come."



Will this impactful act land Tholpavakuttu Kala Kendra the Golden Buzzer?



