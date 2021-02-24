Celebration time for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 star cast as they add a new feather to the cap

MUMBAI: Colors' show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has been working wonders on the small screen for a very long time now. The romantic-thriller's second season is proving to be a huge hit among the viewers.

The show stars Rrahul Sudhir, Helly Shah and Vishal Vashistha in the lead roles.

The story saw a huge twist when Ridhima fell in love with Vansh leaving Kabir.

While Vansh who was shown in a negative avatar has turned positive and Kabir's character has turned negative.

The show's story is keeping the viewers at the edge of the seat and promises lots of thrill with every episode.

And now, the show has achieved another milestone. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 successfully completes 200 episodes. Yes, you heard it right!

That definitely calls for a celebration which took place on the sets of the show.

From cake cutting to congratulating each one for the show's success and achieving this milestone, the star cast's happiness knew no bounds.

Here's a video shared by one of the show's actors Zayn Ibad Khan where we can see the actors cutting the cake.

Take a look:

Well, this is indeed a great achievement for the entire star cast.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has proved to be one of the best shows of the small screen in recent times.

Here's wishing the entire star cast many congratulations for 200 episodes.

