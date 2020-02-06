Celebration time for Nazar star cast as the show touches a milestone

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Nazar is one of the popular drama series of the small screen. The show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen with its thrilling and spine-chilling content.

The show has managed to win the hearts of the viewers ever since its first episode. Nazar which started in July 2018 has now successfully touched a milestone. The show has completed 400 episodes and the entire star cast is over the moon.

With the show achieving a new milestone, celebrations were bound to happen. Several pictures and videos are doing the rounds on the social media where we can see the star cast having a gala time at the celebrations. From cake cutting to giving shoutouts, the Nazar team had a whale of a time.

Take a look at the pictures and videos:

Mona Lisa AKA Antara Biswas plays the lead role of Mohana in the show. For all those who are not aware, Nazar is a story of a 250-year-old witch Mohana who is life-force sucking vampire-like humanoid or a daayan (witch) and knows black magic. She kills people by draining their vitality to keeps herself young and beautiful. The story revolves around her character and how she is making other people's life a living hell. Meanwhile, Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput too play a pivotal role in the show.

Many congratulations to the Nazar team for completing 400 episodes.