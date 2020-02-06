News

Celebration time for Nazar star cast as the show touches a milestone

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
06 Feb 2020 02:12 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Nazar is one of the popular drama series of the small screen. The show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen with its thrilling and spine-chilling content.

The show has managed to win the hearts of the viewers ever since its first episode. Nazar which started in July 2018 has now successfully touched a milestone. The show has completed 400 episodes and the entire star cast is over the moon. 

With the show achieving a new milestone, celebrations were bound to happen. Several pictures and videos are doing the rounds on the social media where we can see the star cast having a gala time at the celebrations. From cake cutting to giving shoutouts, the Nazar team had a whale of a time. 

Take a look at the pictures and videos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cake cuting... #nazar#nazarhits400#starplus

A post shared by sneha patel (@harshrajputfan_sneharsh3737) on

 

 

Mona Lisa AKA Antara Biswas plays the lead role of Mohana in the show. For all those who are not aware, Nazar is a story of a 250-year-old witch Mohana who is life-force sucking vampire-like humanoid or a daayan (witch) and knows black magic. She kills people by draining their vitality to keeps herself young and beautiful. The story revolves around her character and how she is making other people's life a living hell. Meanwhile, Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput too play a pivotal role in the show. 

Many congratulations to the Nazar team for completing 400 episodes.

 

Tags > Star Plus, Nazar, Mona Lisa AKA Antara Biswas, Mohana, Dayan, witch, Niyati Fatnani, Harsh Rajput, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

FitZup announces the launch of "Alpha Fit...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here