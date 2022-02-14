Celebration! TV actress Hina Khan pens down a heartfelt message on boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s birthday

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is celebrating her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's birthday on Monday (February 14). The couple took off to Egypt to ring on her beau's special day. The actress' Instagram story is filled with pictures of historical significance from Egypt and is cherishing every moment.

Hina Khan shared a picture with Rocky Jaiswal jumping high and captioned it, "Happy Birthday to the madness in my life. You are my rockstar RO. Just be the way you are, free-spirited and full of life. You teach me so much every single day. Thank You, love @rockyj1. May God bless you in abundance

Hina made another post with Rocky and dedicated the song, ''Tum Ho Toh Gaata Hai Dil' by Farhan Akhtar to him. Hina and Rocky are quite vocal about their love for each other and always have each other's back. They are often spotted with their partner's families too.

Hina and Rocky have been in a relationship for the past several years. They kept their affair a secret until Hina's Bigg Boss 11 stint. Rocky came to meet her inside the house and she couldn't stop crying to see him go.

After Hina's father's demise, the actress is slowly gearing back to work. She's not seen much on TV and has shifted focus to OTT, short films, and music videos.

Credit: ETimes