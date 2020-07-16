Celebrities take part in Donal Bisht's mental health awareness campaign; Vikaas Kalantri, Delnaaz Irani and others Pledge to be Positive

MUMBAI : Actress Donal Bisht has become the talk of the town with her newest mental health awareness campaign, #PledgeToBePositive.The actress took to her social media to express her thoughts, and how one should focus on the brighter side of life during these testing times.

Donal took to her social media handle to initiate the campaign, and soon enough actors like Vikaas Klantri, Delnaaz Irani, Romanch Mehta, Karan Sharmaa, Gunjan Atreja, Gurpreet Bedi, Saytanani Ghosh, among others took part in the inspirational campaign.

Talking about the campaign, Delnaaz Irani wrote, "I've been an advocate for positivity for as long as I can remember and yes us 'Parsis's are known to be happy jolly people, so somehow this has been in my fabric of life! Thank you, Donal Bisht for nominating me to pledge positivity and to help spread this beautiful mindset amongst our followers and friends! You attract things you feel, so feel good and feel positive and share this with your loved ones!" Actor Vikaas Kalantri wrote, "A very good initiative Donal Bisht in the times that we are, this is the only thing that can keep us going. So be positive guys and spread positivity around." Sayantani Ghosh who also took part in the campaign wrote, "Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice and whatever choice you make, makes YOU...so choose wisely. I choose to be POSITIVE...Yes having a sense of reality is important but when you focus on the positive & good, the good gets better! No matter what the situation or what the odds are, I pledge to be positive and take everything that life has to offer with a smile! Thank you Donal Bisht for nominating me for this."

Roop actress Donal Bisht has been a constant source of inspiration for many during these tough times, and Pledge to Be Positive would mark her second campaign during the lockdown. The actress also made the first ever micro web series, Tia and Raj during the lockdown, which is currently streaming a popular OTT platform.