Celebrity Photographer Amit Khanna Teams Up with Ex-Big Boss Contestants Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare for his annual calendar 'Glar-Iconic'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based filmmaker and accomplished celebrity photographer, Amit Khanna, is set to dazzle audiences once again with his highly anticipated annual calendar. Known for pushing creative boundaries, Khanna's latest offering, titled "Glar-Iconic," promises an unconventional theme that will be unveiled shortly.

This year's calendar features the dynamic collaboration of ex-Big Boss contestants, Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare, who bring their unique charm and individuality to the project. Speaking about the collaboration, Amit Khanna expressed his delight, stating, "It's always a pleasure working with these two fun-loving actors. They bring their own flair, showcasing looks that deviate from their usual personas. I am thrilled with the outcome of the shoot and eagerly anticipate revealing the captivating images in this year's calendar."

Adding to the allure, the calendar boasts the presence of various renowned artists, the details of whom will be disclosed in due course. The visuals are captured by celebrity photographer Amit Khanna, while the styling is handled by celebrity stylists Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal. The art has been designed by Tshoden Yolmo Bhatia and Annkit Bhatia. The grand unveiling of the calendar is scheduled for January 17, 2024.

Prepare to be enthralled as Glar-Iconic takes you on a visual journey that transcends conventional norms, promising a spectacle that captures the essence of these distinguished personalities.

