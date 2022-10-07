Cezanne Khan on playing chef and love for food in 'Appnapan'

'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actor Cezanne Khan, who is seen playing Nikhil, a celebrity chef in the show 'Appnapan -Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan', reveals why this show was the right choice for him and how his love for food helped him play chef with perfection.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 14:30
Cezanne Khan on playing chef and love for food in 'Appnapan'

MUMBAI: 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actor Cezanne Khan, who is seen playing Nikhil, a celebrity chef in the show 'Appnapan -Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan', reveals why this show was the right choice for him and how his love for food helped him play chef with perfection.

On what made him choose Appnapan, he says: "I have a special connection with Balaji Telefilms because they gave me my biggest break and made me a household name. Appnapan is a family drama which is different from what I have done previously. Whenever a challenging role comes across, every actor wants to do it."

He finds his role in the show different and after reading the script, he found it intriguing and relatable. "This is something very different and I am sure people will like it because they haven't seen me do a character like this before. The story will not only tug the audience's heart but will make them connect to each and every character in the show as well because all of them have a story to tell which is quite relatable," he adds.

The 44-year-old actor says that his on-screen character Nikhil and himself in reality are complete opposites.

"My character Nikhil and I are poles apart and don't share any kind of similarities. But, one common thing that we both share is that I love to cook and enjoy eating which is the same with Nikhil as well. So, we are similar along those lines. Otherwise, both of us are quite different and that's what pulled me into doing the role because it was challenging for me to portray a character who is unlike me in every sense," he shares.

Playing a chef means that you get to be around food a lot. When asked if cooking comes naturally to him, he said: "I am not a chef but I do like to cook and more than that I am a foodie. Cooking does not come naturally to me but I don't find it difficult. I am good at chopping and making things. I am not talking about omelette and all, I can make good food like tandoori etc. I may not be great like my character but it's not like I can't cook. There have been times when I have cooked a lot of stuff. I am not bad."

On how he prepared himself for his role, the actor gives credit to Ektaa R. Kapoor for making him understand his character: "Ektaa briefed us on the role. The way she had perceived the character, she explained to us properly. You are seeing your character, but the director is seeing every character. He is like the captain of the ship."

"I prefer being a director's actor till the time I don't grasp the script completely. Once I get into the game and I know the character, the push is not required," he concludes.

Appnapana - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Kasautii Zindagi Kay Cezanne Khan Appnapan -Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan Sony Entertainment Television Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 14:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fitness First: Kajal Pisal says she loves her exercise routine
MUMBAI: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress Kajal Pisal enjoys making exercise a fun activity rather than a boring task....
Cezanne Khan on playing chef and love for food in 'Appnapan'
MUMBAI: 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actor Cezanne Khan, who is seen playing Nikhil, a celebrity chef in the show 'Appnapan -...
KJo was overwhelmed when Alia told him about her pregnancy
MUMBAI: Multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the release of the seventh season of his chat show 'Koffee...
OMG! Akshara and Imlie to turn into the iconic characters of Ranveer Singh and Vidya Balan in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Vishavpreet Kaur opens up about being part of Yash Patnaik's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: Actress Vishavpreet Kaur, who is part of the show Channa Mereya, says that she is thrilled to be part of the...
Dhan Tejas about his character Akash in Channa Mereya: He is 10-year-old brat… much like me he too loves to be the hero of his dream world
MUMBAI: Dhan Tejas will be seen as Akash in Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s latest show Channa Mereya. The actor is...
Recent Stories
KJo was overwhelmed when Alia told him about her pregnancy
KJo was overwhelmed when Alia told him about her pregnancy
Latest Video