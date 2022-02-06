Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte talks about her show Vidrohi, the dialogues and the historical genre

MUMBAI: Actress Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte, who plays Subarna Devi in Vidrohi, says she seriously works on every show.

"I take every show very seriously and I work on it seriously, so jo bhi show ka ek genre hota hai uske hisab se mere liye woh show mere liye important hota hai. And if I talk about Vidrohi, yes there are a lot of emotions, it's not that she is emotionally weak. She's a strong lady, but also very emotional. She has a lot of love for her daughter-in-law and her son. I would not say it's emotionally taxing. I enjoy working for it and yes I'm happy to be a part of Vidrohi," she said.

The show's dialogues are in pure Hindi, and according to her, the dialogues are written in such a way that you don't want to change them. "They are written so beautifully, so I never change them and try to stick to the dialogues. The Hindi we normally speak, it's quite different from it, so I can't use my knowledge of Hindi words. I would not say it's too difficult because I'm good at memorising. In case I get stuck in between, the ADs help us," she said.

Historical shows have a separate fan base. Apart from the entertainment, they also provide a lot of knowledge about the topic. "Yes, we do give knowledge because even I did not know about Jagabandhu, Odisha revolution. So now I also have information about it and learned about it. I'm sure the audience must have also got the knowledge," she said.

Currently, there are not many historical shows on TV, and she thinks it is an advantage. "Not many historical shows are running right now and we are trying to reach out to the people with a different historical show," she said.

Vidrohi, which is produced by Subrat Sinha and Dr. Bodhisattva of Gaatha Productions, has a love triangle as well. Asked if she feels such tracks attract more viewership, she said, "Yes. Love triangles always attract viewers because the thing is it's very clear that audiences love to watch the love triangle even if it's in a different genre. And in our show, the love triangle was supposed to be there. So yes, the audience is enjoying the love triangle and our hard work that we put in for this show. So yes, I'm very happy."