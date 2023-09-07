“Chak de Norbinder!” Badshah gives a cute nickname to contestant Norbu Tamang on India's Best Dancer 3

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television's acclaimed dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, will delight audiences with its "Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar" special episode. Featuring a vibrant celebration of diverse Indian festivals through mesmerizing performances, this episode will further be elevated by the presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah - Judges of India's Got Talent.

Invoking the spirit of ‘Baisakhi’ will be contestant Norbu Tamang and choreographer Tushar Shetty, who will perform to the chartbuster hit, 'Mauja Hi Mauja'. Their electrifying performance will leave everyone cheering for this sensational duo. Complimenting Norbu, renowned rapper Badshah will praise the fact that Norbu has reinvented himself saying, "It was brilliant; Bhai, what energy! I am not used to such experimental dance styles, although nowadays, there are a lot of mashups of Punjabi and hip-hop. But, the way you have merged these two styles of dance, it's very unique. I follow 'Bhangra Empire', who do a mashup of Bhangra and Hip Hop with their choreography. But, you took it to another level. Bhangra generally is performed with a little less tempo but throughout your performance, your expressions were on point. This was new for me. Too good.”

Furthermore, Badshah shared, "Norbu, you are shining today. I asked Geeta ma'am "is this Norbu?” because I was not able to believe that it was you. I have seen you on social media before, so when the team told me about you, I told them you are very cool! And, today you look more like Norbinder than Norbu. Chak de Norbinder!" \

