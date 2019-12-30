Chandan Anand roped in for Colors’ 'Barrister Babu'

MUMBAI: Chandan Anand is a multi-faceted actor. Being a part of shows such as Bhaage Re Mann, Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta and Jhansi Ki Rani, the actor has made a lot of difference with his contribution in adding a different flavour to the content.

And now, Chandan has been roped in for Colors’ upcoming show Barrister Babu. While TellyChakkar has stayed true to its promise of delivering the latest updates from the world of television, we have some additional details to the character Chandan will enact. We have already mentioned about Pravisht Mishra playing the male lead while other actors who are part of the show are Pallavi Mukherjee, Barsha Chatterjee and Arina Dey part of the show.

According to our sources, Chandan has been signed to play negative lead in the show. He will be seen playing the female child artist’s father’s role.

Chandan confirmed being part of the show.

The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Apparently it will revolve around child female lead who will get married in her childhood to a grown-up hero (played by Pravisht). Later, with the show progressing, the hero will make sure the girl gets proper education and become a barrister.

