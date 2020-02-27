News

Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu becomes a model on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu known for her critically acclaimed Bollywood movies like Pink, Mulk, Badla and many others, recently graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film, Thappad, with her co-stars – Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati and Director Anubhav Sinha.Banter of unlimited Fun, Entertainment and Drama continued when the cast was seen spilling out interesting gossips about each other.

Further in the show, Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu who is known to do some eye-catching gags which mesmerize the audience, will be seen as a female model in the show

