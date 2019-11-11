Chandragupt Maurya’s Sneha Wagh regrets playing a mother early in her career?

MUMBAI: Sneha Wagh is known for working in TV shows such as Jyoti, Chandragupt Maurya, and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera to name a few. She will be next seen in the mythological show, Kahat Hanuman - Jai Shri Ram.



Kahat Hanuman - Jai Shri Ram will see her playing the role of Lord Hanuman's mother, Anjani Devi.



In an interview with Bombay Times, Sneha opened up on how she has no qualms about playing mother on screen as people know that she is a strong actor and can do justice to any character. She further mentioned how she doesn't mind playing a regular heroine in the show, romancing or even getting intimate on-screen but it is frustrating that people don't envision her like that. She also said that she thinks she committed the mistake of playing a mother early on in her career which led her to be typecast. Having said that, she concluded saying she is not complaining but she hopes someone writes a mature character for her with the story revolving around her.