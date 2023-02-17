'Chandrakanta' star Nikkhil Arya joins the cast of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

MUMBAI : After taking a break for a year and a half after doing 'Chandrakanta', 'Haiwan', and 'Brahmrakshas', actor Nikkhil Arya is now back again on the small screen with the show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' starring Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles.

While talking about his role in the show, he said: "In a fantasy world where everybody has some animal or supernatural powers, I play a normal but the strongest among human beings. It is a completely fictional character and the show is predominantly a fantasy ride so I can't relate to it directly but he is a professor, who helps people so that's always relatable."

About the changes he has seen in the industry over the years, the actor explained: "The industry doesn't change much but it is you who has to constantly evolve. You should compete only with yourself, and always be ready for that one dream role."

While talking about the comparisons being made between OTT and TV, he added: "You simply can't compare the quality of TV and OTT. Although there might be a 15-20 per cent common audience, besides that both enjoy their own loyal viewership."

Source: Ians