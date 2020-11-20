Chandralekha Mukherjee to REPLACE Urmimala Sinha Roy in Sony TV’s Vignharta Ganesha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Recently, we had reported about actress Urmimala Sinha Roy of Mere Sai and Gandii Baat fame being roped in to play the character of Shiv and Parvati’s daughter Devi Jyoti in the show. (Read here: Urmimala Sinha Roy to enter Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesha)

Now, the latest update is that Urmimala has been replaced in the show and now actress Chandralekha Mukherjee of Tezpur General Store has been roped in to play Devi Jyoti in the show.

Sources tell us that due to date issues Urmimala had to back out from the show.

We couldn’t connect with Chandralekha for a comment.

For the uninitiated, Vighnaharta Ganesha’s lead actress Akanksha Puri quit the show some time ago and got replaced by Madirakshi Mundle and she is now depicting the role of Goddess Adi Parashakti.

Vighnaharta Ganesha is produced by Abhimanyu Singh under his banner Contiloe Entertainment. It’s already been more than three years that the show is on air and it is successfully entertaining masses.

