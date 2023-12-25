Chaos ensues as Pallavi unravels Jaidev’s house guest secret in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ continues to charm viewers with the heartfelt story of Jaidev Sharma (Mahesh Thakur), a devoted single father, and his unbreakable bond with his three daughters. In recent episodes, Jaidev decides to give Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana) some space and plans on becoming a paying guest at Akash's (Samar Vermani) house under the pretence of going to Shimla for 'organic farming'. He shares this news with his three daughters, leading to an argument and Pallavi returns home to an empty house and a deep void.

In the upcoming episodes, Jaidev lovingly packs delicious parathas for Akash to take to his office, but Pallavi tastes them and immediately recognizes her father's cooking. Alongside Tanvi (Aditi Rathore) and Deepika (Neetha Shetty), she storms into Akash's house, exposing Jaidev's lie. Following a heated argument, an angered Pallavi leaves. It's going to be an emotional roller coaster for Pallavi as she comes to terms with Jaidev's unexpected actions, leading to the revelation of the reasons behind them.

Ayushi Khurana, who plays the role of Pallavi Sharma, says, “Pallavi is a concerned daughter and was genuinely worried about her father until she found out what was happening. Like most kids, you recognize your parents' cooking instantly, and so did she. The revelation that Jaidev is living at Akash’s house becomes a turning point in his and Pallavi’s relationship, leading to a crucial confrontation. This storyline will somewhere undo the complexities of their bond and push Jaidev to realize that he's not a burden on her but an integral part of her life.”

