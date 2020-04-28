THIS character is very close to Rashami Desai’s heart

MUMBAI: It feels like life has come to a standstill with the 21-days of lockdown. However, TellyChakkar is making sure to bring to its readers all the minutest updates and fresh news brewing in the world of TV, Bollywood and the OTT platform.

TellyChakkar recently went live with the beautiful and talented actress Rashami Desai. The actress, who has shown her versatility by playing varied roles on TV, gained immense love from her fans with her stay in Bigg Boss house. Though the actress faced tough times, she sailed through it with sheer dignity.

Since Rashami has been part of industry for many years, we asked her that one character which remains close to her heart. She replied, “Well, it has to be Tapasya from Uttaran. Till date people call me with that name. To be very honest I have gained immense love for my role as Tapasya in comparison to Shorvori and Pari. I am happy that I have always got the opportunity to play versatile and meaty roles on TV. As an actress I have explored a lot. The character of Tapasya has bagged me my first critic award which is the best memory of my life.”

