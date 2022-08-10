Charrul Malik and her dog Della party!

MUMBAI :It’s was party time recently for actress Charrul Malik and her pet dog, Della. The two attend the Pet Fed India Pupper party, India's biggest pet festival is a carnival for pets and pet lovers.

“Pet Fed India organised a Pupper Party. It was a party where dogs across Mumbai were present. There were different kinds of breeds. There were gifts and fun games. Della was also there and it was an amazing experience,” she says.

She adds, “We got to interact with many people and many pets. Della enjoys such events. No matter how little money and how few possessions you own, having a dog makes you rich.”