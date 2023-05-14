Charrul Malik: Missed 'Bigg Boss' as I was under contract with a news channel

Television actress Charrul Malik, who used to be a journalist before she started acting, said that she missed the opportunity to participate in 'Bigg Boss' as she was under contract with a news channel.
Charrul Malik

MUMBAI: Television actress Charrul Malik, who used to be a journalist before she started acting, said that she missed the opportunity to participate in 'Bigg Boss' as she was under contract with a news channel.

"I'm very happy with my career right now because I have come a long way, from different backgrounds and after doing different things. I should say I have experimented a lot. From a law graduate to a mainstream news anchor to an entertainment producer and anchor and now an actor."

"I'm very happy with my career graph and I think it has shaped up very well and I have really worked hard on it and I'm still working hard and will be working hard tomorrow as well. Each day is a learning day," she says.

She added: "When I look back, there were a lot of struggles. Without struggle no one reaches where they're in their life. I missed a few opportunities. When I was in a news channel, I was under contract. I was offered Bigg Boss. I couldn't go because of that contract and was bound."

"I missed that opportunity. I still regret the same."

"We all have to handle the situation well because we have no other option. I was a little sad for a day. But later I thought that maybe this opportunity was not meant for me and after that during my tenure with the news channel, I was called to the Bigg Boss house with Farah Khan and was there for a good four to five episodes."

There are many more work opportunities today, as compared to before, says the actress, adding, "The number of mediums has really increased. TV, films, theatre, OTT, YouTube channels. But I believe in quality, not quantity. If one does not avail the opportunity, others are already in a queue. I think it's a competition where you have to be different from others."

"Either you can be like them or you can be extraordinary in your approach, in your thought process where you have to portray or showcase yourself in a different way. So, the competition is really tough and one has to be very different and unique. You have to sell or project yourself in a different manner."

She added: "A lot of people are walking on a wrong path as well where they are doing whatever it is possible for them to get in the trend. I don't want to do that. I'm happy in my zone. But I really want to work on good projects, good web series, movies and web shows. I don't want to be in the limelight just for the heck of it by wearing anything odd or saying anything odd or controversial. I think that's not my road and do not want to walk on that road."

SOURCE: IANS

About Author

