Charrul Malik: New Year resolutions don’t always work

MUMBAI: Actress Charrul Malik says that this New Year, she has decided to keep it simple where resolutions are concerned. She adds that she wants to build connections and relationships in the New Year.



“My New Year's resolution is to spend quality time with my family. My father, who's visiting from the USA, makes New Year's Eve special. I'm excited about the family time we'll have, maybe going out for a nice meal. I've realised that elaborate resolutions don't always work, so my focus is on simple, practical steps. One resolution is to surround myself with positive people and steer clear of negativity. Life is short, and I want to fill it with positivity and meaningful connections. Cheers to a positive and fulfilling New Year!” she says.

Talking about 2023, she adds, “One key lesson for me is to stay away from fake people. I've encountered individuals who seemed close and special, but they turned out to be self-centred. The biggest takeaway is not to have expectations from others. The more I focus on staying busy, positive, and engaged with my own life, the more progress I make. Moving forward, I believe progress is measured by how happy and positively connected we are with those around us. Another lesson from 2023 is that while I do a lot for others, it's crucial to prioritize self-care. Being happy and healthy myself is essential to being able to help others. Lastly, I've learned not to trust people too quickly. I've faced betrayal by trusting the wrong individuals, so now I'm cautious about who I place my trust in.”

She says, “I would Like to say, life is unpredictable, and it's crucial to keep things simple. Cherish happiness and stay content. Avoid being pretentious because thinking you're everything is a mistake. Stay lively, engaged, and healthy. Focus on living in the present, appreciating what's happening now, and just enjoy being yourself.”

Talking about her bucket list for 2024, she says, “So, on my 2024 bucket list, the top priority is traveling to the USA for my brother's wedding. That's where my main focus will be. Other than that, I hope to get involved in good projects, do meaningful work, and prioritise my health.”

She adds, “Every day is a learning experience, and career growth is something everyone desires. It depends on destiny and when opportunities align with your skills. I don't predict specifics because some things are beyond our control, but I'll put in my best effort for any opportunities that come my way. I'm crossing my fingers for 2024, hoping for good projects, events, collaborations, and positive teamwork with a positive approach. That's what I'm looking forward to in the coming year.”

