Charu Asopa breaks her silence on split with Rajeev Sen: He left me in these tough times, flied to Delhi days before our first anniversary

MUMBAI: Celebrity couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's marriage has been making headlines from quite some time now. The couple tied the knot last year in June, in a grand wedding in Goa, after a courtship of five months. But now their marriage has hit a rough patch. Rajeev has moved out of their home and flown down to Delhi following a fight with Charu. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that both of them have deleted their lovey-dovey pictures including wedding pictures from social media.

SpotboyE had contacted Rajeev and Charu to know the reason behind the same but at that time the couple was in no mood to reveal what had gone wrong between them. Rajeev replied saying, "I won’t comment on that but currently I’m in a very happy zone is all I can say", and Charu maintained, "I am sorry but I don't want to talk about it." But it seems the couple has made their mind to finally accept that all is not well in their marriage. Talking to Bombay Times, Rajeev claimed that someone close to his estranged wife is brainwashing her. And now Charu has reacted to it.

To the same publication now Charu has said, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions, something that I have always done. Main hamesha se apne decisions khud leti aayi hoon. Maybe, he was brainwashed into deleting our pictures from his social media handles. If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other’s side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It’s been two months now. Why would he do that? Shaq ka koi ilaaj nahi hai. What led to this and the issues in our relationship... there is a lot that I can talk about, but I don’t want my personal life to become a public spectacle. I don’t want it to become a part of anyone’s gossip session."

Rajeev in his interview had said, "Why would I move out of my own house? I can’t stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle. I hope she doesn’t lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I’m going to hit them back harder."

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE