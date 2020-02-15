Check our ‘Sohna Munda’ Mohit Malhotra!

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malhotra recently shot for a music video titled Sohna Munda. The actor says that he had an amazing time shooting the wedding number. “I have done 2 music videos in the past. This is my 3rd one and I have loved shooting it. It’s a really fun and peppy song, it’s a wedding song, the moment you hear it, it makes you want to dance. I am pretty sure it’s going to be loved by all and it’s going to be a super-duper song,” he says.

The actor has always been a fan of music videos. “Music videos are the most fun projects to do. The song becomes yours and stays with you for life. It also does put you out there in a different avatar altogether. It also helps create versatility in your craft,” he says.

Ask him which is his favourite music video, and he says, “My favourite music video song is Gods plan! by Drake. I love it because it’s about giving back to society.”