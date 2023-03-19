Check out 5 unknown facts about actress Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat from the show Udaariyaan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/19/2023 - 07:15
Twinkle

MUMBAI :Twinkle Arora, much loved by her onscreen name Nehmat is making her way upwards and onwards with her powerpact performance in the show Udaariyaan. As much as fans love to witness her on screens there is always a hunger amongst them to know more about their favourite stars. 

Here are 5 unknown facts about Twinkl. Read further!

1. Twinkle is a coffee addict.
It’s best known that every actor, while some are addicted to cold drinks, while some prefer tea, Twinkle is a strong coffee consumer and loves to sip in her hot cups in between the shots and as soon as she wakes up. Relatable much? 

2. Twinkle can fall asleep easily.
No there isn’t any place for insomnia in Twinkle’s life. The star who is caught up with her busy shooting schedule Ioved best to sleep whenever she gets time. Twinkle can sleep in minutes and the star is noted to be a sound sleeper. 

3. Twinkle is a foodie. 
Foodie alert! Arora is a huge foodie. Along with keeping her fitness routine intact, Twinkle breaks the bubble of “dieting” and reveals that the star is a complete foodie and loves to grab on a healthy and a delicious meal. 

4. Twinkle is scared of creepy crawlers.
Like most of us Twinkle isn’t a fan of creepy crawlers and is hell scared of spiders and cockroaches, and would leave the room if she spots any.

5. Is a fan of roller coaster rides. 
Last but not the least Twinkle is noted to be a crazy fan of roller coasters. The star loves to visit amusement parks and enjoys the adventure rides to the fullest.

