Check out THIS adorable video of Divyanka and Vivek

MUMBAI: Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. If the two are together today is because of their fans.

The couple gives the audience and their fans some major couple goals and the fans want to see them together again on screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

The Tik Tok application is a craze these days and every actor is entertaining the audiences with their funny Tik Tok videos.

Now we came across a funny video where Divyanka slaps Vivek.

In the video, you can see Divyanka is acting like a school teacher and she is teaching something and that time she catches Vivek sleeping and she slaps him and wakes him up.

She further asks him what she was teaching and the answer given by him is very hilarious.

The video is a funny one and will bring a smile on all Divek fans.

There is no doubt that Divyanka is a very funny girl.

Their Jodi is even special as it was the fans who got them together and who played the cupid in their lives.

Well on the work front Vivek was seen in Siege 26/11 while Divyanka is on a break from work.

