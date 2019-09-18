News

Check out Ankita Bhargava’s heartfelt note for her pet Naughty Patel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 02:16 PM

MUMBAI: Ankita Bhargava is a popular television actress. She made her TV debut with Kesar wherein she played the role of Khushali. Her other television projects include Sanjivani, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, etc. 

The actress, who is married to actor Karan Patel, is an avid pet lover. Recently, she wrote a heartfelt note for her pet dog Naughty Patel. In the post, Ankita described what Naughty means to her and also revealed that Naughty is the reason behind her sanity. In the picture that Ankita shared on her social media handle, she was seen holding Naughty's paw in her palms. 

She captioned the post as, "We have met before,

Even before this lifetime had ever begun, 

Dunno what we were,But we were together!

U were in a different robe and may be so was I,

But I recognise your eyes and the way u look at me,

Dunno what I called u then,But in this lifetime,

U call me ‘Mamma’ And

U r the reason behind my sanity!

@iamnaughtypatel #love #soulmate #happiness #simpleliving #dogsaresoulmates". 

Take a look below. 

Tags > Ankita Bhargava, TV debut, television projects, Sanjivani, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Naughty Patel, Social Media Handle,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

Launch of Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava

past seven days