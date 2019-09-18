Check out Ankita Bhargava’s heartfelt note for her pet Naughty Patel

MUMBAI: Ankita Bhargava is a popular television actress. She made her TV debut with Kesar wherein she played the role of Khushali. Her other television projects include Sanjivani, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, etc.



The actress, who is married to actor Karan Patel, is an avid pet lover. Recently, she wrote a heartfelt note for her pet dog Naughty Patel. In the post, Ankita described what Naughty means to her and also revealed that Naughty is the reason behind her sanity. In the picture that Ankita shared on her social media handle, she was seen holding Naughty's paw in her palms.



She captioned the post as, "We have met before,



Even before this lifetime had ever begun,



Dunno what we were,But we were together!



U were in a different robe and may be so was I,



But I recognise your eyes and the way u look at me,



Dunno what I called u then,But in this lifetime,



U call me ‘Mamma’ And



U r the reason behind my sanity!



@iamnaughtypatel #love #soulmate #happiness #simpleliving #dogsaresoulmates".



Take a look below.