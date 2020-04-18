Check out Arjun Bijlani and Punit Patak’s romantic dance

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular and loved television stars. He has acted in several soaps and fans love him for his acting skills and adorable personality.

He rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum and he was last seen in serial Ishq Mein Marjawan where he played a grey character and was applauded for his performance by the audiences.

Arjun is only a good actor but also extremely good at hosting. He first debut show as a host was Dance Deewane and then he continued to host Kitchen Champions and various other shows.

On the other hand, Punit rose to fame as a contestant on Dance India Dance season 2 and today, he is renewed dancer and judge on various dance shows.

We came across a video where you can see Arjun and Punit is performing on stage together.

There are having a very romantic and passionate dance moment. Thus, entertaining the audiences and judges.

Post the performance the judges say that they could be the perfect candidate for Dostana 3.

And the expressions given by Arjun Bijlani will leave you in splits.

The video is very entertaining and will bring a smile of your face.

The performance is from the show Dance Deewane where Arjun was the host of the show whereas Punit had come to promote his movie ABCD.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.