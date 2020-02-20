Check out! Baby Asim and baby Rashami's photo goes viral

MUMBAI: Asim and Rashami are both Bigg Boss finalists, and the two really got along well with each other on the show and today they are really thick of friends.

Where during the finale of the show Asim turned out to be the 2nd runner up of the show on the other hand Rashami turned out to be 4th runner up of the show. Now post the finale show, the two partied hard along with Asim’s brother Umar and his lady love Himanshi. The photos and videos of the three went viral online.



We came across some pictures from the party where the three have take a snap shot as if there were kids. The three look very adorable and cute with each other.



Whats! Surprising that it was towards the end that the two developed a very thick friendship.



