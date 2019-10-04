News

Check out Beyhadh 2's Jennifer Winget’s 'gangsta' look


By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 08:15 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget, who is one of the most popular television actresses, is quite active on social media. She makes sure to update her fans about her whereabouts. She also treats her fans by sharing her pictures. Her latest picture is a cool one.

The actress has shared an enchanting picture of herself and captioned the same as, "everyone's a gangsta, till a gangsta walks in the room!"

Check out the picture right below.

On the work front, Jennifer Winget captivated audience by working in soaps like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah to name a few. Now, her fans are excited to see her in Beyhadh 2.

