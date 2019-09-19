Check out THIS cute boomerang video of Sanaya Irani and hubby Mohit Sehgal

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and loved couples of the small screen, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, never fail to win the hearts of their fans. The duo acted in the popular serial Miley Jab Hum Tum, and fell in love on the sets of the show. They became man and wife in 2016. These two are indeed one of television's most happily married couples.

Sanaya turned a year older on 17 September and her hubby made sure to make her feel special on her special day. The couple celebrated the occasion with pals Drashti, Neeraj Khemka, Kinni and Alok Kamat in Lonavala. Sanaya and Mohit took to their respective Instagram handles to share pictures from the celebrations. Mohit wished wife via an Instagram post and wrote, "Happy birthday my baby @[email protected] @the_el_house."



Sanaya too posted a cute picture group picture and wrote, "When you tell your friends to point to the birthday girl . @itsmohitsehgal @khemkaniraj @dhamidrashti @kinnikamat @alok_kamat thank you all for making it sooo special . @vistarooms @the_el_house thank you for everything."



Drashti who is very close to Sanaya posted an adorable birthday wish for the actress. She wrote, "Drashti had the sweetest birthday message for her BFF, Sanaya. She wrote, "Happy birthday san !!!!! May u get whtever u wish for this year! Known u since childhood., growing up wit u was soo much fun !!!! Always felt u were a mad Parsi bawi !! Really !! But wit time that has passed by and now that we have grown up, I feel u are soo much more than just mad , u have taught me to be upfront wit ur close ones .... to b honest wit ur frds , [email protected] to be fake !!! And that’s wht I love about u ! Always stay Like that ! Love u @sanayiairani P.S: I promise I wont force anyone to drink tonight, besides @itsmohitsehgal."



And now, Mohit posted a cute boomerang of the two and the same is super adorable.



Take a look below: